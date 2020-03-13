Kerry Washington says ‘self-care is important’ amid coronavirus outbreak

Kerry Washington says ‘self-care is important’ amid coronavirus outbreakFriday, March 13, 2020
Kerry Washington thinks a “level of self-care and calm is important” amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The 43-year-old actress is concerned about the global health crisis, but Kerry also insists she is trying to remain as calm as possible under the circumstances.
She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “It’s a time where we all have to strike a tricky balance between making sure that we stay informed and are getting the facts – so that we can make decisions to help take care of ourselves and the people around us – and also try not to panic.
“Especially at this time. Elevated levels of stress impact our immune systems, so [a] level of self-care and calm is important.”
Fellow Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were recently diagnosed with coronavirus.
