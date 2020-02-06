Kerry Washington ‘vigilant’ about kids’ privacy

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington is “really vigilant” about keeping her kids out of the spotlight.

The Scandal star – who has five-year-old daughter Isabelle and three-year-old son Caleb with her husband, former NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha, as well as being a stepmother to Nnamdi’s 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship – works hard to keep her personal life as private as possible.

Speaking about her children, she said: “I was really, really vigilant [to keep them out of the public eye]. These are their lives. But it’s not about pulling a Rapunzel and hiding them away in a castle from the world – we don’t want to do that. I think any parent would want to keep kids from a situation that causes them to feel scared. I don’t want them to be exploited, particularly in this social media world.”

But Kerry did reveal one thing about family life – they are all keen swimmers.

She added: “My husband teased me that if I did the [DNA test] 23andMe, it would come back 11 per cent mermaid. My kids are the same way. They’re just fish.”