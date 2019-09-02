Kevin Hart is ‘doing great’ after crash

Kevin Hart’s wife has assured fans that he is “doing great and he’s going to be just fine” after he was involved in a major car accident over the weekend.

The 40-year-old actor’s wife, Eniko Parrish, has given an update on his condition after he underwent surgery on his back on Sunday afternoon to rectify the injuries he sustained when his car veered off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

The 35-year-old beauty told TMZ.com: “He’s great. He’s going to be just fine.”

Eniko – who has 22-month-old son Kenzo with Kevin – has said that the Night School star is awake and talking but will need to stay in hospital for a little while in order to recuperate from the surgery and recover from the stress of the crash.

The Ride Along star was in the car with two other people – one of whom was driving – when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the highway in Malibu Hills, California, and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road. Both Kevin and his driver were taken to hospital after sustaining “major back injuries”, but the third person in the vehicle did not need medical treatment.