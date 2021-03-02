Kevin Hart is now Nutrabolt’s ambassador

Comedian Kevin Hart is now an ambassador for supplement maker Nutrabolt. Hart also took an equity stake in the company and says he’s been using the products before his investment.

“This isn’t a promo opportunity,” Hart told CNBC. “This isn’t just an ambassador play. This isn’t one foot in, one foot out. This is really about merging my real lifestyle with a product that I genuinely use.”

Nutrabolt chief executive, Doss Cunningham, said retail sales for its C4 beverage line grew by 163 percent last year and that the company generated nearly $650 million in revenues in 2020.

Its products are sold in big chains, including Walmart and Target.

The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.