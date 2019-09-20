Kevin Hart is shocked that he is still alive

Kevin Hart is shocked that he is still aliveFriday, September 20, 2019
|
Kevin Hart has a “new perspective on life” after suffering a back injury in a car crash a few weeks ago.
The Ride Along star spent 10 days in hospital after suffering three fractures in his spine following the collision in Malibu and then entered an in-patient rehab facility for further assistance. But now that he has checked out and returned home, where he is “grateful” and “shocked” to still be alive.
Insiders told TMZ that Kevin has seen pictures of the crash and is stunned anyone made it out alive and has now vowed to “make the most” of every second.
The source added: “He really cherishes the fact that he’s alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect. The crash had a huge impact on him.”
Now that he’s back home, the 40-year-old actor is being visited most days by a physical therapist and has been doing a lot of stretching and other exercises.
Both doctors and the trainer have assured him he’ll be able to get back to full health eventually, and he’s currently handling his pain without powerful medication.
