Kevin Hart podcast to hit SiriusXM with Jerry Seinfeld today

Kevin Hart is coming to take over SiriusXM

with three new shows, including one hosted by the star.

Hart will launch his original podcast Inside Jokes with Kevin Hart with renowned comedian Jerry Seinfeld as his first guest.

The show will see Hart discuss the comedy club experience with top comedians and rising stars when it airs today at 8:00 pm.

“I’m sitting down with some of the best voices in comedy to give my listeners the stories behind the jokes they hear on stage,” Hart said in a statement.

“Comedians have been through it all, and I’m excited that I’ll be digging deep into the lives of my peers for my first podcast,” he said of the partnership with SiriusXM, a satellite radio company.

Other stars who will feature include Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and Hasan Minhaj.

The Ride Along star’s Laugh Out Loud comedy network will also produce Date Night with Chris and Vanessa and The Ladies Room with Jazz.