Kevin Hart shares first photo of baby daughter

For the

first time since she was born two weeks ago, American actor and comedian Kevin Hart

has shared a photo of his daughter, Kaori Mai.

Kevin wifeâ€™s, Eniko, gave birth to the baby on September 29. And while she has shared a photo in which she was holding the newborn on October 5, the childâ€™s face was not fully shown.

But on Friday, Kevin shared a sweet picture of the baby in a pink headband tied in a bow and heart print onesie.

â€œAll I can do is smile,â€ Kevin said in the caption.

Eniko also shared a picture of Kaori Mai on Friday, but this time she was being held by her nana, Andrea.

â€œChileeee this is honeyâ€™s baby okâ€¦ Sheâ€™s gonna kill me.. Ÿ˜©Ÿ¤£ #babyK,â€ she said in the caption.

View this post on Instagram Chileeee this is honeyâ€™s baby ok.. Sheâ€™s gonna kill me.. Ÿ˜©Ÿ¤£ #babyK Ÿ’œ @kaoris.worldA post shared by EHŸ’‹ (@enikohart) on Oct 16, 2020 at 12:29pm PDT

Kaori Mai is Enikoâ€™s second child with Kevin. They also have a two-year-old son, Kenzo.

Kevin has two other kids from a previous marriage. They are 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.