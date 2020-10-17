Kevin Hart shares first photo of baby daughter

Kevin Hart shares first photo of baby daughterSaturday, October 17, 2020
|
For the
first time since she was born two weeks ago, American actor and comedian Kevin Hart
has shared a photo of his daughter, Kaori Mai.
Kevin wifeâ€™s, Eniko, gave birth to the baby on September 29. And while she has shared a photo in which she was holding the newborn on October 5, the childâ€™s face was not fully shown.
But on Friday, Kevin shared a sweet picture of the baby in a pink headband tied in a bow and heart print onesie.
â€œAll I can do is smile,â€ Kevin said in the caption.
Eniko also shared a picture of Kaori Mai on Friday, but this time she was being held by her nana, Andrea.
â€œChileeee this is honeyâ€™s baby okâ€¦ Sheâ€™s gonna kill me.. Ÿ˜©Ÿ¤£ #babyK,â€ she said in the caption.
Kaori Mai is Enikoâ€™s second child with Kevin. They also have a two-year-old son, Kenzo.
Kevin has two other kids from a previous marriage. They are 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.
