Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko, gives birth to a baby girl

American singer

Usher isn’t the only one welcoming a child into the world this week, as actor Kevin

Hart’s wife, Eniko, has given birth to a daughter.

The baby’s name is Kaori May Hart, and it said that she was born on Tuesday, September 29.

Eniko, who married Kevin in 2016, shared to wonderful news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday with an image that said: “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.” In the accompanying caption, she added: “thankful • grateful • blessed a little bit of heaven sent down to earth..welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn’t love you more..”

This is Eniko’s second child with Kevin. They are already parents to two-year-old Enzo.

Kevin also has two other kids – Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12- from a previous marriage.

In more baby news, Usher also revealed on Wednesday that his partner, Jennifer Johnson, gave birth to their daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond. While this is their first child together, Usher has two sons from another relationship.