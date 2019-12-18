Kevin Hart’s wife was publicly humiliated by actor’s cheating scandal

Kevin Hart’s wife was publicly humiliated by actor’s cheating scandalWednesday, December 18, 2019
|
Kevin Hart’s wife felt “publicly humiliated” by his cheating scandal.
The Jumanji: The Next Level‘s star spouse, Eniko Parrish, fumed at her husband in the trailer for the new Netflix docuseries, Don’t F**k This Up.
In a video preview of the six-part series, which will premiere on the streaming site on December 27, shows Eniko visibly angry and emotional as she tells him: “You publicly humiliated me. I just kept saying, ‘How the f**k did you let that happen?'”
Difficult test
Kevin was devastated when a former friend allegedly tried to extort him over a video of him with another woman, but he is grateful to his wife for sticking by him.
He said: “The friendship that I have with my wife is insane. Yes, that’s my wife, we’re lovers, it’s a relationship, it’s marriage … but the friendship we have is like no other. Our marriage has been put to the test. It’s the most difficult test ever. And, you know, sometimes those tests come from stupidity. But it’s how you handle it, and how you decide to move forward from it. I applaud my wife for just displaying a high level of strength that I can’t even explain. I applaud her for being my backbone, my support system, and more importantly, taking my life to the next level.”
And Kevin – who is still recuperating after being injured in a bad car accident – previously dubbed family as his “priority”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy