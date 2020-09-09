Kevin Spacey accused of sexually assaulting two boys in the 80s

Kevin Spacey accused of sexually assaulting two boys in the 80sWednesday, September 09, 2020
|
Actor Kevin
Spacey is being accused of sexually assaulting two males in the 1980s when they
were just 14 years old.
The alleged victims, actor Anthony Rapp and another man who has been identified as C.D., claim that Spacey sexually assaulted them when they were kids. They are both suing the disgraced actor for unspecified damages. They say they endured emotional damage from the incidents.
Rapp, who acted in Star Wars: Discovery, is alleging that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances towards him when he was 14 years old after inviting him to a party at his Manhattan apartment
According to court documents, Spacey “grabbed then infant plaintiff, Anthony Rapp’s, buttocks, lifted him onto a bed and laid on plaintiff’s body.” Rapp managed to free himself and eventually left the apartment.
The other male, C.D., claims Spacey also assaulted him in his apartment.
Court documents also allege that Spacey “engaged in sexual acts with plaintiff, C.D., while the plaintiff was 14 years old, including … the infant plaintiff performing anal intercourse on defendant Spacey and oral sex.”
These two allegations come after two other persons accused the actor of sexual assault.
A case was dropped a few years ago because the victim, an 18-year-old busboy, refused to speak about the 2016 incident in court. Spacey also settled a sexual assault lawsuit brought by a massage therapist who passed away last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy