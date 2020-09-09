Kevin Spacey accused of sexually assaulting two boys in the 80s

Actor Kevin

Spacey is being accused of sexually assaulting two males in the 1980s when they

were just 14 years old.

The alleged victims, actor Anthony Rapp and another man who has been identified as C.D., claim that Spacey sexually assaulted them when they were kids. They are both suing the disgraced actor for unspecified damages. They say they endured emotional damage from the incidents.

Rapp, who acted in Star Wars: Discovery, is alleging that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances towards him when he was 14 years old after inviting him to a party at his Manhattan apartment

According to court documents, Spacey “grabbed then infant plaintiff, Anthony Rapp’s, buttocks, lifted him onto a bed and laid on plaintiff’s body.” Rapp managed to free himself and eventually left the apartment.

The other male, C.D., claims Spacey also assaulted him in his apartment.

Court documents also allege that Spacey “engaged in sexual acts with plaintiff, C.D., while the plaintiff was 14 years old, including … the infant plaintiff performing anal intercourse on defendant Spacey and oral sex.”

These two allegations come after two other persons accused the actor of sexual assault.

A case was dropped a few years ago because the victim, an 18-year-old busboy, refused to speak about the 2016 incident in court. Spacey also settled a sexual assault lawsuit brought by a massage therapist who passed away last year.