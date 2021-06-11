Keyshia Cole vacations in Jamaica

American R&B singer and reality show star Keyshia Cole was recently in the island where she spent a week vacationing in Negril.

On her Instagram account, she posted a photo captioned ‘Pouring raining’ where she was seen relaxing on a beach.She posted another photo dressed in a large floppy hat while sitting on a freshly manicured lawn, she caption “Big chilling in my floppy’.

Her fans were definitely feeling this look, and one commented.

“keysh, you been showing off in jamaica,” to which she responded, “Exactly!”

In one of her Insta-stories she posted a video of herself and two females having fun while dancing by a piano bar.Dressed in a mesh merino and wearing a cap while keeping herself cool with a fan, she posted another story captioned “Negril, Jamaica”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) We think she’s enjoying her time in Jamaica!

Cole is one of the many American celebrities who have made Jamaica their choice to vacation. Most recent was R&B singer, Ari Lennox who celebrated her 30th birthday on the island.

Cole was born in Oakland, California. She shot to fame in 2005 with the release of her debut album for A&M Records, The Way it Is. It spawned the hit singles I Changed My Mind, Love and I Should’ve Cheated.

The Way it is sold 1.6 million copies in the United States. Her follow up album, 2007’s Just Like You sold 1.7 million copies, and 2008’s A Different Me was certified platinum in the United States.

In 2006 she teamed up with Sean Paul for the number three Billboard Hot 100 hit (When You Gonna) Give it Up to Me. It was certified gold.

Cole has had three reality shows on BET, including Family First, Keyshia Cole: All in One and Keyshia Cole: The Way it Is. She also appeared in VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood.

In 2008, she performed at the Miss Jamaica Universe grand coronation pageant which was held at the National Indoor Sports Arena.