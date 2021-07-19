Keyshia Cole’s mom dies from drug overdose on her birthday

R&B singer, Keyshia Cole’s biological mom Frankie Lons had died.

According to TMZ, Lons died from a drug overdose at her home on Sunday (July 18). Lons was also celebrating her birthday and reportedly took the drugs while partying.

Lons long battle with drug abuse is one that has been documented by Cole and shared with her fans via different mediums.

Last year, Cole shared that Lons checked into rehab, and would have been there for 30 days in February. She was hopeful that her mom would finally be able to stay sober and be as healthy as possible for her children.

“Do you believe in the power of love?” she wrote alongside a photo of her next to her mom.”What about lack thereof? 50/50 There’s strength in knowing there’s something or someone you can always lean back on. Someone to catch u when u fall. I’ve been being strong for you, hoping I’ll get a chance to feel that feeling from you.”

Her brother Sam tells TMZ that he’s been checking in with his mom daily to ensure she’s staying clean. She reportedly relapsed when she took the drugs at her birthday party.

Cole was given up by Frankie and her biological father for adoption at a very young age. She ended up being raised by family friends. She reunited with them when she became an adult and attained stardom.