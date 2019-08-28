KFC Fried Miracles vegan nuggets to excite the palate

Converted vegans in the Caribbean and worldwide, now have something to applaud Kentucky Fried Chicken about, as the fast-food giant has announced its newest offering on the market, the Beyond Meat Kentucky Fried Miracles vegan nuggets.

“Its Kentucky Fried Chicken but it’s made with Beyond Meat. It’s confusing, but it’s also delicious. Feast on these Kentucky Fried Miracles tomorrow while they last at KFC in Atlanta, Georgia,” the company posted on its official social media pages on Monday.

Vegans across the United States were very happy and made it known on Instagram where the post racked up more than 35,000 likes and garnered more than 3,000 comments.

KFC is the first nation-wide fast food restaurant in the United States to test Beyond Meat’s plant-based ‘chicken’.

Beyond Meat is a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes and was founded in 2009 by its CEO, Ethan Brown.

The company produces, among other things, plant-based burgers, sausages and crumbles, made directly from simple plant-based ingredients.

According to the company, by shifting from animal, to plant-based meat, it is creating a savoury solution for global health and environmental issues attributed to livestock production, namely human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare.

Among its pro-vegan arguments is that meat does not have to come from animals, as the five building blocks of meats are also found in plants: protein, fat, trace minerals, carbohydrates, and water.

These same building blocks in the plant kingdom, through its manufacturing processes “rebuild meat from the ground up without sacrificing on taste or texture”, it notes.

“Building meat without the animal requires fewer resources, making it a much more efficient and sustainable process,” Beyond Meat says.

