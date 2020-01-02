KFC proposal couple gets married

BUZZ Fam, remember the couple that got

Well, they got married, and their wedding was a big luxurious affair.

Hector Mkansi, 37, and Nonhlanhla Soldaat, 28, sealed the deal on New Year’s Eve, a perfect way to start the New Year.

After their proposal went viral on social media, brands, boutique, and artists came together to sponsor the wedding.

And ofcourse KFC was very involved in the process, even big brands like Coco-Cola, and Audi South Africa stepped in to help.

The result? A day the couple, and many of us who watched the live streaming will always remember.

Interestingly this was the couple’s second wedding. After meeting at a funeral in 2010, and two years of dating, they had a small wedding. But Hector wanted more for his wife, little did he know how much more she would have gotten!