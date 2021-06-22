Khloé and Tristan have broken up again

Khloé and Tristan have broken up againTuesday, June 22, 2021
|
BUZZ Fam, so apparently Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have ended things for good this time.
And according to Page Six sources, there is no bad blood. The two, who share 3-year-old daughter True are “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” and “everything is amicable, they are on the same page with co-parenting.”
This broke up comes after Thompson’s latest cheating scandal involving Instagram model Sydney Chase. Chase claimed she and Thompson were together in April after he and Khloe got back together publicly. Of course, those claims were denied by Thompson.
Just recently too, Thompson was reportedly spotted entering a room with three woman at a party, and then coming out looking disheveled.
Now we know that this isn’t the first time these two have broken up. Back in February 2019, they split after Thompson cheated on Kardashian with her sister Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. They officially got back together in July 2020, and here we are again.
Kardashian recently opened up about forgiving Thompson for hooking up with Woods, saying, “I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles.”
Well….
