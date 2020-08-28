Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

We just cannot

keep up with their romance, but rumour has it that reality star Khloe

Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson are back together.

After posting a bikini picture on Friday, Scott Disick commented that Tristan “is a lucky man.”

This comment would have come as a surprise to many since Khloe claimed that they were no longer in a relationship. And, when asked about the status of the union with Tristan, Khloe’s rep would not comment.

Despite having a daughter, True, together, for years the two have been having an on-and-off relationship. They eventually called it quits on their relationship in 2019 following allegations that Tristan cheated with Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods.

However, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, Khloe and Tristan decided to quarantine with their daughter in Calabasas. This sparked the latest rumour that they had rekindled.