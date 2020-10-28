Khloe Kardashian had COVID-19 earlier this year

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she had COVID-19 earlier this year and that she had many symptoms that are associated with the virus.

In an exclusive clip from an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that will be aired on Thursday, Khloe explained that she was extremely sick. She added that she had been vomiting, shaking and had hot and cold flashes.

“Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days,” she said in the clip that she recorded.

She also said that although she sometimes suffers from migraines, the headaches she felt as a result of the virus were almost unbearable.

“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough,” she said.

Although she confirmed that she had COVID-19, it was not disclosed when she had it.