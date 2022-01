Khloe Kardashian quarantining with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are “quarantining together” with their daughter, True.

The two have been growing closer over recent months after they split last year when Tristan was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods at a party in February.

And as people are being advised to stay in their homes as much as possible amid the current coronavirus pandemic, Khloe and Tristan have been staying together so they can both be with their 23-month-old daughter, True.

One insider told Us Weekly magazine: “Khloé, Tristan and True are quarantining together.”

While another added to the publication: “Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point. Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

Meanwhile, sources recently claimed Khloe has “moved past” Tristan’s cheating scandal.

A source said: “This is not really anything that Khloe talks about now. It happened a year ago, it was rough, but she has moved on. She has worked hard to move past all of the negativity. Her whole focus is now on co-parenting with Tristan. She doesn’t care about anything else. She just wants True to feel loved and have both parents in her life.”