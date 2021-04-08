Khloé Kardashian shows off her unfiltered body to address leaked photo controversy

Khloé Kardashian went through great pains on Wednesday to prove to internet trolls that she has a great body. This after her team worked like crazy to get an unflattering, unedited photo of the reality TV star off the internet.

Kardashian went live on Instagram briefly to show off her body, which she accompanied with a long statement.

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” she said.

“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful,” the statement read. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working to hard to get it to this point and then shares it to the world you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared no matter who you are.”

She said being labeled the “ugly sister” and “fat sister” has affected her.

“For over a decade now, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail, and I am reminded of them every day by the world.”

“You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it,” her statement read.

“This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me.” She said she will continue to use filters and photo editing “unapologetically,” just as she wears makeup and gets manicures to “present myself to the world the way I want to be seen.”

“My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice,” she wrote “It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore.”