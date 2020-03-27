KIA ART BURST! Kia Jamaica link with edgy local artist for mural

When the Kia brand in Jamaica made the decision to refresh a section of its Kingston location, it was only right to engage local talent for the task. Jamaican artist and graphic designer Roshane Taylor AKA Paige Zombie created art that truly speaks to the brand, the vision and everything it stands for. A brightly coloured mural on the wall of the Kia delivery bay fuses both Jamaican and Asian culture to show a world of never-ending adventure and surprises.

“Opportunities like these show entrepreneurs and creative minds that our corporate community recognizes and appreciates their craft, products or services. At ATL Automotive, we have made it our duty to give back to Jamaica by endorsing the younger generation of entrepreneurs and other groups that crave support,” says a release from ATL Automotive.

“I grew up watching a lot of anime and redrawing my favourite characters until I started creating characters of my own using the things I’d see around me locally. I pull from illustrative inspiration from a variety of different styles around me. My style of illustrating is now a blend of just that but also ever-evolving. The project with Kia signified a coming together of both Jamaican and South Korean nature; the mixture was a perfect culmination for me giving my artistic background. It signified the coming together of two entities in harmony, the hummingbird and South Korea’s Siberian Tiger. Opportunities to work with institutions such Kia present the chance to continue doing what you love on a grander stage and it, in turn, helps you to grow in your craft and as a person as a whole,” Roshane ‘Paige Zombie’ Taylor.

This is just another venture by Kia Jamaica that focuses on entrepreneurs, as this follows the Kia Pop-Up shop just last month, which allowed micro-business owners and artisans to showcase and sell their products and services from the Kingston showroom. This pop-up shop will be offered at least once per quarter, giving young creative individuals exposure to new clientele and a chance at making their mark.

The Kia brand in Jamaica has experienced rapid growth since it was acquired by the ATL Automotive Group in 2018. Much like other industries, the automotive market in Jamaica has changed and has seen more young people purchasing vehicles than ever before. This has been made possible due to more youth choosing entrepreneurship while also having greater access to financial assistance.

“Kia Jamaica supports youth and entrepreneurs alike on their road to vehicle purchasing by providing more affordable models and more opportunities to purchase. Our personal quest as a fast-growing brand is to engage in ways we can support our present and future entrepreneurs by granting them opportunities, through affordability and sustainability. Opening doors, creating avenues and providing opportunities for budding entrepreneurs will help to grow the Jamaican economy through individuality, creativity, and successful entrepreneurship,” said ATL Automotive.