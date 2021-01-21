Kim and Kanye quit marriage counselling

For those of you who were keeping your fingers crossed for a “Kimye” reconciliation, uncross them because it’s not happening.

Kim Kardashian and her soon to be ex-husband have reportedly given up on marriage counselling.

According to People Magazine Kanye is even planning on meeting with his divorce lawyers this week. “They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family,” one source said.

Another insider said Kanye’s political campaign bares a lot of the blame for the couple’s failed marriage.

Kardashian and West share five children. Kim is working towards her law degree and continues to fight for criminal justice reform.

“Kim knows what she wants to do with her life,” said the insider. “She wants to keep living in L.A., create the best life for the kids and focus on her work passions.”