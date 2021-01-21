Kim and Kanye quit marriage counselling

Kim and Kanye quit marriage counsellingThursday, January 21, 2021
|
For those of you who were keeping your fingers crossed for a “Kimye” reconciliation, uncross them because it’s not happening.
Kim Kardashian and her soon to be ex-husband have reportedly given up on marriage counselling.
According to People Magazine Kanye is even planning on meeting with his divorce lawyers this week. “They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family,” one source said.
Another insider said Kanye’s political campaign bares a lot of the blame for the couple’s failed marriage.
Kardashian and West share five children. Kim is working towards her law degree and continues to fight for criminal justice reform.
“Kim knows what she wants to do with her life,” said the insider. “She wants to keep living in L.A., create the best life for the kids and focus on her work passions.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy