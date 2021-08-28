Kim and Kanye reportedly ‘working on rebuilding’ relationship

Kim and Kanye reportedly ‘working on rebuilding’ relationshipSaturday, August 28, 2021
|
Were Kim and Kanye ever really gonna get a divorce? Your guess is as good as mine on this one BUZZ Fam, but apparently, they are now “rebuilding their relationship”.
Back in February Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of six years, rapper Kanye West. But rumours of the couple getting back together blew up Kardashian made a surprise appearance wearing a wedding dress to “remarry” West at his “Donda” listening event in Chicago on Friday.
The couple came face-to-face while No Child Left Behind played for the scene.
And now, according to TMZ, the estranged couple have considered putting their divorce on hold to work “on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.”
The outlet’s source said Kim is considering withdrawing her divorce petition from West. But no decision has been finalised as yet.
The couple got married in 2014, and share four children together.
