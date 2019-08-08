Kim Cattrall: ‘Fans loved strong characters in Sex And The City’Thursday, August 08, 2019
Kim Cattrall says fans loved the “strong” female characters in ‘Sex And The City’.
The 62-year-old actress famously played sexually adventurous Samantha Jones in the long-running HBO series – which ended in 2004 and the two sequel films in 2008 and 2010, and despite previously revealing she will “never” appear in a third project, Kim insisted the franchise has stood the test of time because it featured empowering, real women.
She said: “What I think people love about shows like ‘Sex in the City’ and [Kim’s new project] ‘Filthy Rich’ is strong characters.
“You know, real strong characters. And this is a new chapter, this is another strong character. So, I’m really enjoying that.”
Kim also opened up about her role as Margaret Monreaux on Fox’s upcoming series, ‘Filthy Rich’, and said she is playing another powerful character who came from a “generation of women”.
She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “She came from a generation of women who brought themselves up. She didn’t come from much, but she had self-belief.
“She had faith. She had family. And that’s what brought her to where she is today. She’s gonna rule the world.”
