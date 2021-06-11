Kim Jong-un orders 15 years in prison for anyone caught indulging in K-pop

North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un is not a fan of South Korean pop culture and is introducing even harsher penalties for those caught listening to K-pop or watching dramas from the South.

Referring to the culture from the south as a “vicious cancer”, the dictator is determined to root it out. He introduced a new law that could see anyone caught watching or possessing South Korean entertainment sentenced to 15 years in a labour camp. This is up from a previous punishment of a maximum of five years in prison at hard labour.

Those smuggling the content into North Korea could face even harsher punishments, including the death penalty.

The legislation also calls for people who “speak, write or sing in South Korean style” to face up to two years of hard labour.

Kim blames this “cultural invasion” for corrupting the “attire, hairstyles, speeches, behaviours” of North Korea’s youth,” according to the New York Times.

If left unchecked, state media warns that this invasion will cause North Korea to “crumble like a damp wall”.