Kim Kardashian and her â€˜blackestâ€™ appearance yet DOES bother me

Kim Kardashian and her â€˜blackestâ€™ appearance yet DOES bother meFriday, December 20, 2019
|
Now Kim, or Mrs. West, whichever way you like being addressed, pleaseâ€¦ Itâ€™s time for you to stop.
Reality television star and make-up mogul is facing her greatest backlash yet on social media as the American fashionista released the finished product of a photoshoot with 7Hollywood magazine on Thursday.
The problem isnâ€™t with the outfits (which are stunning, honestly) but rather with her eerily, darker-than-usual skin tone, which has many calling the star out for cultural appropriation.
Kimâ€™s criticism was nearly immediate after the mother-of-four posted the Winter 2020 cover of the fashion mag to Instagram and Twitter.
Hundreds of followers, seemingly offended by her combination of tan and/or makeup, said she looked far too dark â€” bordering on blackface â€” an accusation the reality star has faced time and time again.
â€œItâ€™s the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image,â€ a source close to Kardashian, who was on set for the shoot, told US entertainment publication .Page Six
The question many are asking is why each time you make an appearance, does your skin (flawless btw) get a shade darker?
Honey, doesnâ€™t it hurt to lay in those tanning machines so long?
Arenâ€™t you worried about skin cancer? Because, while I hate to break it to you, the black people you try to replicate are prone to the disease as wellâ€¦
Please, donâ€™t tell us youâ€™re Armenian, because thatâ€™s just another brand of â€˜caucasityâ€™. It doesnâ€™t mean anything genetically or ethnically.
Why is it you feel being black is a trend you can hop on and off as you deem fit?
Help me out, Iâ€™m really trying to understand. Do you feel left out being the only â€œwhiteâ€ person in the family?
If it was only about the dress and your channelling of the iconic Elizabeth Taylor, then maybe people wouldnâ€™t be so hard-pressed.
This is definitely a step too far, I must say.
That dazzling strapless sequin, and those plunging numbers were many yesses but you wonâ€™t get a pass to â€˜be blackâ€™ when it suits you.
Although this is just my opinion, judging from the backlash tsunami, Iâ€™m not the only one whoâ€™s offended; and we should be.
Blackness is NOT a fashion statement; skin tones are NOT accessories and this isnâ€™t about lighting or your choice of make-up.
You donâ€™t get to profit from the rhythm of black women and blackness without going through ANY of the blues. Okay, byeeeeeeee!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy