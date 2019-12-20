Kim Kardashian and her â€˜blackestâ€™ appearance yet DOES bother me

Now Kim, or Mrs. West, whichever way you like being addressed, pleaseâ€¦ Itâ€™s time for you to stop.

Itâ€™s not cool or cute. No I donâ€™t feel honored as a black woman. Some fear us first bc of our chocolate, they hate & mistreat us. And you want to wear it like an accessory? Go rinse off our struggle! Anything for publicity.â€” Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 19, 2019

Reality television star and make-up mogul is facing her greatest backlash yet on social media as the American fashionista released the finished product of a photoshoot with 7Hollywood magazine on Thursday.

The problem isnâ€™t with the outfits (which are stunning, honestly) but rather with her eerily, darker-than-usual skin tone, which has many calling the star out for cultural appropriation.

The thing with Kim Kardashian and her familyâ€™s tireless history of cultural appropriation and Blackfishing is that she knows better. They know better. But they continue to do this because they know outrage sells. Theyâ€™re able to keep their name relevant by doing things like THIS. â€” Wanna (@WannasWorld) https://t.co/rIE1fuYUXHDecember 19, 2019

Kimâ€™s criticism was nearly immediate after the mother-of-four posted the Winter 2020 cover of the fashion mag to Instagram and Twitter.

Hundreds of followers, seemingly offended by her combination of tan and/or makeup, said she looked far too dark â€” bordering on blackface â€” an accusation the reality star has faced time and time again.

â€œItâ€™s the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image,â€ a source close to Kardashian, who was on set for the shoot, told US entertainment publication .Page Six

The question many are asking is why each time you make an appearance, does your skin (flawless btw) get a shade darker?

Honey, doesnâ€™t it hurt to lay in those tanning machines so long?

Arenâ€™t you worried about skin cancer? Because, while I hate to break it to you, the black people you try to replicate are prone to the disease as wellâ€¦

Please, donâ€™t tell us youâ€™re Armenian, because thatâ€™s just another brand of â€˜caucasityâ€™. It doesnâ€™t mean anything genetically or ethnically.

Why is it you feel being black is a trend you can hop on and off as you deem fit?

Help me out, Iâ€™m really trying to understand. Do you feel left out being the only â€œwhiteâ€ person in the family?

View this post on Instagram The West Family Christmas Card 2019A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 13, 2019 at 8:18am PST

If it was only about the dress and your channelling of the iconic Elizabeth Taylor, then maybe people wouldnâ€™t be so hard-pressed.

This is definitely a step too far, I must say.

That dazzling strapless sequin, and those plunging numbers were many yesses but you wonâ€™t get a pass to â€˜be blackâ€™ when it suits you.

Kim Kardashian testing complexions for her photoshootsâ€” Avee Ÿ¦‹ (@Av___ee) pic.twitter.com/db0zzYzhyiDecember 20, 2019

Although this is just my opinion, judging from the backlash tsunami, Iâ€™m not the only one whoâ€™s offended; and we should be.

Rachel Dolezal walked so that Kim Kardashian could run. â€” Penny Youngleson (@pennyyoungleson) â€¦all the way into blackface with a budget. https://t.co/ZD9XnPhSOGDecember 19, 2019

Blackness is NOT a fashion statement; skin tones are NOT accessories and this isnâ€™t about lighting or your choice of make-up.

View this post on Instagram Holiday Season Ÿ„âœ¨A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 19, 2019 at 6:46am PST

You donâ€™t get to profit from the rhythm of black women and blackness without going through ANY of the blues. Okay, byeeeeeeee!