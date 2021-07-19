Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be going through a divorce but that doesn’t mean they can’t amicably co-parent.

The couple reunited this weekend for a fun trip to the museum with their four kids. According to US weekly, they visited the Asian Art Museum in San Franciso as a normal family with minimal security and no nannies at all.

“They were excited to be there, and everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye,” a source told E!.

“They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family-friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of six years in February of this year. She reportedly filed for joint legal and physical custody of their four children. West is said to be fine with the joint custody arrangement with the report noting both are committed to co-parenting.