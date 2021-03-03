Kim Kardashian concerned about Kanye’s mental health amidst divorce

They may be getting a divorce, but that doesn’t mean that Kim Kardashian has lost all feelings for her husband of six years, and father of her four children, Kanye West.

In fact, according to an Entertainment Tonight source, Kim is very concerned about how the divorce may be affecting him, especially because of his bipolar disorder.

“The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier,” the source explained. “Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future.”

But while Kanye is holding out hope, the source says Kim is just happy that this chapter of her life is closed.

“She is happy to see that chapter close,” the source said. “She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally.

“Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process.”