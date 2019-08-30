Kim Kardashian done having kids?Friday, August 30, 2019
|
Kim Kardashian West has suggested she is done having kids.
The 38-year-old reality star welcomed her fourth child, son Psalm, via a surrogate in May, and she has admitted to her 147 million Instagram followers that she wouldn’t be able to “handle” having a bigger brood because her babies need lots of “attention”.
In a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, a fan asked her if she wants to have more children, and she replied: “I LOVE my babies so much, but four is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each of my babies needs so much attention. (sic)”
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star – who also has North, six, Saint, three and Chicago, 19 months, with husband Kanye West – recently gushed about how her youngest is the calmest of her children.
She wrote: “My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?”
Kim’s admission that she doesn’t want to expand her brood may come as a surprise to her husband, who told her he wants seven kids.
She said last year: “Kanye wants to have more, though. He’s been harassing me. He wants like seven. He’s like stuck in seven.”
