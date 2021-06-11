Kim Kardashian fails bar exam again

Kim Kardashian has failed her bar exam again. The reality TV star made the revelation in the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The hit reality tv show ended on Thursday (June 10) after being on air for more than 14 years.

“I failed… I just have to not stress about it,” she said.

And although she is pretty “bummed” out about failing the test for the second time, she is not giving up. “I just have to do better in the future.”

The reality star was taking the baby bar exam, a one-day test that is taken after a year’s study. She pledged to take the exam for a third time later this month.

Kim has plans to open her own law firm focusing on sentencing and prison reform after finishing her law degree.