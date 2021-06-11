Kim Kardashian fails bar exam again

Kim Kardashian fails bar exam againFriday, June 11, 2021
|
Kim Kardashian has failed her bar exam again. The reality TV star made the revelation in the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The hit reality tv show ended on Thursday (June 10) after being on air for more than 14 years.
“I failed… I just have to not stress about it,” she said.
And although she is pretty “bummed” out about failing the test for the second time, she is not giving up. “I just have to do better in the future.”
The reality star was taking the baby bar exam, a one-day test that is taken after a year’s study. She pledged to take the exam for a third time later this month.
Kim has plans to open her own law firm focusing on sentencing and prison reform after finishing her law degree.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy