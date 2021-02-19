Splitsville! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West file for divorce

Splitsville! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West file for divorceFriday, February 19, 2021
|
Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.
According to a TMZ report, Kardashian has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children. The news outlet also reports that West is said to be fine with the joint custody arrangement with the report noting both are committed to co-parenting.
The former couple are also reported as having a pre-nuptial agreement which neither is contesting.
The division between the two has been documented in media for some time, with several reports noting that it became particularly difficult after West announced his candidacy for US president on July 4.
Kim and Kanye got married in May 2014.
