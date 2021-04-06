Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire

Kim Kardashian has joined the billionaires club.

According to Forbes, Kardashian is now worth $1 billion up from $780 million in October. This is all thanks to her two lucrative businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims. As well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments.

The 40-year-old reality TV star launched KKW Beauty in 2017.

“It’s the first time I’ve moved away from having licensing deals and transitioned into being an owner,” Kardashian told Forbes back then.

She then went on to sell 20 percent of KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million. This sale placed the value of her company at $1 billion.

In 2019, she launched shapewear company Skims and pivoted it to include loungewear during the pandemic when women started leaning into cozier clothing while being quarantined. She holds a majority stake in the company, which hasn’t disclosed its revenues, Forbes reported.