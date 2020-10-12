Kim Kardashian releasing new collection to celebrate 40th birthday

Kim Kardashian releasing new collection to celebrate 40th birthdayMonday, October 12, 2020
|
To celebrate her 40th birthday, Kim Kardashian West will be releasing a new collection from her cosmetic line, KKW Beauty.
The businesswoman said that the collection that will include pressed powders, lipsticks and lip liners will be released next week.
“In celebration of my 40th birthday, I am so excited to announce @kkwbeauty’s The Opalescent Collection, Launching at 10:46am on October 21st, the exact time and date I was born,” she shared on Instagram on Monday.
“Each product is housed in opalescent packaging to celebrate my birthstone, the opal. Featuring a 10-Pan Pressed Powder Palette, a new Opalescent Gloss, newly formulated Semi-Matte Liquid Lipsticks, and Lip Liners. This collection is a combination of neutrals and pops of color suitable for everyday wear and glam nights out.”
Kim Kardashian, who is the wife of US presidential hopeful Kanye West, said that she is eager for her fans to try the new products, which she said are amazing.
She said they will be available on her website, kkwbeauty.com, on Wednesday, October 21 at 10:46 a.m. PT.
