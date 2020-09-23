Kim Kardashian West enters the bridal industry

While her husband,

Kanye West, is busy tweeting, Kim Kardashian West continues to make moves, now

signalling her entry into the wedding industry.

The reality TV star has announced that bridal undergarment will now be part of her shapewear brand, Skims.

“From something silky to something blue: we’ve got you covered with our most loved Solutionwear styles in new a soft blue color and a limited edition, embroidered silk robe,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The bridal collection includes thong bodysuits, bras, high-waisted briefs and white silk robes. The pieces will be available in sizes XXS to 5X.

The collection will be launched on Friday at noon on Skims.com.

This new venture comes weeks after it was revealed that Kim would be entering the home goods industry with ‘KKW Home’.

And has she make major business steps, her husband, Kanye West, has been on a tweetstorm, even urinating on one of his Grammy Awards.

A source has claimed that the rapper’s most recent actions, coupled with his bipolar disorder and anti-abortion stance, is affecting their marriage.