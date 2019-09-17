Kim Kardashian West gets diagnosis

Kim Kardashian West gets diagnosisTuesday, September 17, 2019
|
Kim Kardashian West has been diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently tested positive for lupus antibodies and had been experiencing severe pain in her hands. But after undergoing an ultrasound, doctors were able to establish that she was suffering from the joint condition, which resulted from her skin problem psoriasis.
In scenes aired on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday, her doctor explained: “First of all, if you have any evidence for lupus, we would have screened it.
“You do not have lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. So, you can be reassured. You probably have psoriatic arthritis because psoriasis comes and goes. There’s nothing there right now.”
Kim admitted she felt “so relieved” that her problems were not as severe as they could have been and felt confident she will be able to “manage” her symptoms in the future.
She said: “The pain is going to come and go sometimes, but I can manage it. This isn’t going to stop me.”
