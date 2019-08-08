Kim Kardashian West unhappy with Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian West unhappy with Tristan ThompsonThursday, August 08, 2019
|
Kim Kardashian West was furious about Tristan Thompson’s behaviour at his daughter’s birthday party, slamming him for not being “cordial” towards Khloe Kardashian.
The basketball player split from Khloé Kardashian in February after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods.
The birthday party for Khloe and Tristan’s daughter True was in April and it seems her family were left unimpressed by his conduct at the bash.
In a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé’s sister Kim fumed to her friend Jonathan Cheban: “He doesn’t even speak to Khloé. Like, Khloé invited you! Be f***ing cordial.”
The clip then cuts to the ‘Revenge Body’ host, wearing the outfit she was pictured in at the party, crying. Despite the apparent drama, Khloé previously insisted she and Tristan were “civil” at the party.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy