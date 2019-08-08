Kim Kardashian West unhappy with Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian West was furious about Tristan Thompson’s behaviour at his daughter’s birthday party, slamming him for not being “cordial” towards Khloe Kardashian.

The basketball player split from Khloé Kardashian in February after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods.

The birthday party for Khloe and Tristan’s daughter True was in April and it seems her family were left unimpressed by his conduct at the bash.

In a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé’s sister Kim fumed to her friend Jonathan Cheban: “He doesn’t even speak to Khloé. Like, Khloé invited you! Be f***ing cordial.”

The clip then cuts to the ‘Revenge Body’ host, wearing the outfit she was pictured in at the party, crying. Despite the apparent drama, Khloé previously insisted she and Tristan were “civil” at the party.