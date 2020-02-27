Kim Kardashian West was warned against meeting Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian West was warned against meeting Donald TrumpThursday, February 27, 2020
Kim Kardashian West was warned meeting US President Donald Trump would “ruin” her career.
The 39-year-old reality TV star lobbied the President for prison reform and urged him to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson – who spent 21 years in prison before being released in 2018 – and Kim has now revealed she was repeatedly cautioned against going to the White House.
She said: “Meeting [her] changed my whole world.
“Hearing for the first time that a non-violent offender – with a low-level offence – received the same sentence as Charles Manson did not compute to me. I actually could not fathom it.
“I thought, ‘Did she not have good enough attorneys? Did she not have the funds? What is [the issue] and how can I help?’
“And once I started to learn more about the system, I realized there are so many thousands of people in her situation.”
Kim – who reached out to Ivanka Trump and then the US President – was warned she risked destroying her successful career by going to Washington to visit the billionaire businessman.
But the brunette beauty – who is married to rap star Kanye West – never doubted what she was doing, and she doesn’t have any regrets.
The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star – who has North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, nine months, with Kanye – told CR Fashion Book magazine: “Everyone told me I would ruin my career if I went to the White House, but that doesn’t mean anything to me. My reputation over someone’s life? That didn’t make any sense.
“People talk s**t all day long: I felt confident that I could handle a news story that would cycle for a day or a week, tops. But the chance to change someone’s life? Backing out was not an option for me.”
