Kim Kardashian West was warned against meeting Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian West was warned meeting US President Donald Trump would “ruin” her career.

The 39-year-old reality TV star lobbied the President for prison reform and urged him to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson – who spent 21 years in prison before being released in 2018 – and Kim has now revealed she was repeatedly cautioned against going to the White House.

She said: “Meeting [her] changed my whole world.

“Hearing for the first time that a non-violent offender – with a low-level offence – received the same sentence as Charles Manson did not compute to me. I actually could not fathom it.

“I thought, ‘Did she not have good enough attorneys? Did she not have the funds? What is [the issue] and how can I help?’

“And once I started to learn more about the system, I realized there are so many thousands of people in her situation.”

Kim – who reached out to Ivanka Trump and then the US President – was warned she risked destroying her successful career by going to Washington to visit the billionaire businessman.

But the brunette beauty – who is married to rap star Kanye West – never doubted what she was doing, and she doesn’t have any regrets.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star – who has North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, nine months, with Kanye – told CR Fashion Book magazine: “Everyone told me I would ruin my career if I went to the White House, but that doesn’t mean anything to me. My reputation over someone’s life? That didn’t make any sense.

“People talk s**t all day long: I felt confident that I could handle a news story that would cycle for a day or a week, tops. But the chance to change someone’s life? Backing out was not an option for me.”