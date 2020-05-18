Kim Kardashian’s face masks sold out one hour after launch

BUZZ Fam, millionaire Kim Kardashian keep on stocking the coins. She joined the fight against the coronavirus by launching her own reusable face masks under her Skims brand.

And just after an hour of releasing them, they completely sold out.

The 39-years-old reality star released the masks on Saturday in five earth colours-Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx, with prices starting at US $8. Kardashian West took to Twitter shortly after launching the new product to inform fans that the collection had sold out.

Unfortunately our — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) @skims face masks have sold out today but we’re working with our local partner in LA to produce more as quickly as possible. The next batch will be available next week – please sign up to receive more details coming soon, and thank you for your support.May 16, 2020

Skims is donating 10,000 of the masks to nonprofits Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation and LA Food Bank and the National Domestic Workers Alliance advocacy group.

The company said it is also working to support those affected by Covid-19 by providing basic essentials to at-risk families and those in need, with a $1 million donation to be distributed across these charities.