King Shark wants to ‘cruise’ into reggae mainstream

Veteran reggae singer King Shark recently released a

cover version of Smokey Robinson’s smash R&B hit Cruisin which was

released in 1976.

The Kingston-born singer who resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico in the United States, says Cruisin is one of his favourite songs.

“I’m a big Smokey Robinson fan. I love his music. Cruisin is one of my favourite songs. So, I decided to record a reggae version of it,” he said.

King Shark’s version of Cruisin was released by his Montego Records imprint on February 14.

Since then, the song has enjoyed steady rotation in several territories, including Jamaica, the US, the UK and Europe.

“I’m pleased with the response that this song is getting. I can’t complain. It’s getting a lot of support from DJs all over the world,” he said.

King Shark is also promoting two other singles, Can’t Do Without It and A Reggae Sentimental Journey. Both songs were also released on Valentine’s Day.

King Shark formerly recorded and released music under his given name, Alphanso Henclewood, up until 2014. He is also a music producer and has his own label, Montego Records LLC.

He is currently working on his third album, which is slated to be released later this year.

In 2015 he released his debut album, which is titled Crucial Time. This was followed by the release of his sophomore effort in 2018, titled Walk In The Light. Both albums were produced by him and released on his Montego Bay Records label.

King Shark was born in Kingston. He grew up in Greenwich Farm and lived there until he migrated to the United States in 1982.