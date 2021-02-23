King Yellowman walks daughter down the aisle in “proudest moment”Tuesday, February 23, 2021
What’s it like to accompany your only daughter down the aisle on her wedding day?
Veteran dancehall act King Yellowman described it as the “proudest moment” in his life as he shared photos from his daughter Kareema Foster’s wedding on Instagram.
“This is the proudest moment in my life. To walk my daughter down the isle,” said King Yellowman of the joyous occasion.
“Congrats to you and my son in law. Love you both,” he added.
The iconic deejay also gave the first toast at the wedding reception, congratulating the new couple on their union and wishing them many years of love and togetherness.
Foster is the deejay’s only daughter; he also has two sons, Kamar and Kemo.
While known to the world as a prolific and vibrant deejay, behind the scenes, the artiste born Winston Foster, is a family man
King Yellowman tied the knot to his wife and mother of his children, Rosie, in 1986.
