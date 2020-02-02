Kingston’s “Walk Of Fame”— Mayor poses suggestion to public

Kingston’s “Walk Of Fame”— Mayor poses suggestion to publicSunday, February 02, 2020
|
The Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams recently raised chatter on social media when he announced on Twitter the development of a ‘Walk of Fame’ in Jamaica’s cultural capital, Kingston. The Mayor also asked social media for their feedback which users were not short of.
One Twitter user responded, “Start with Jamaica’s national heroes and heroine, then you can start adding cultural icons and athletes as you go a long this would be great for locals and visitors.(sic)”
Ronnie Green also shared her insight on the development, “I love this! I would just not want it to feel like a knockoff, so I’d name it differently (e.g. Fame Lane) lol and not use stars, instead maybe use engraved bricks in a cobblestone-type walkway…(sic)”
Film Director and music expert JR Watkis shared his feedback with BUZZ on the initiative, “I don’t think it should be organized by the Mayor.
“However, there should be an independent ‘Walk Of Fame’ board set up by the Chamber Of Commerce and financed by a newly formed “Walk Of Fame Trust. The Trust with various committees would manage the way persons are chosen each year with the public playing an important role,” Watkis added.
He also noted that a ‘Walk of Fame’ would be a substantial way of honouring artists, sports figures, media personalities, filmmakers and other major players in Jamaica’s development.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy