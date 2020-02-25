Kirk Douglas does good after he’s gone: Gives entire £61m fortune to charity

Kirk Douglas does good after he’s gone: Gives entire £61m fortune to charityTuesday, February 25, 2020
Kirk Douglas has given his entire £61 million fortune to charity.
The Hollywood legend – who died on February 5 at the age of 103 – has given most of his money, $50million, to his Douglas Foundation, which aims to “help those who cannot otherwise help themselves”.
The beneficiaries include the likes of Westwood’s Sinai Temple, which is the home of the Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Centre as well as Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre, a once disused theatre which has been restored as a live performance venue.
Kirk’s sad death was revealed by his son Michael Douglas in an emotional statement released on behalf of the family on February 5.
