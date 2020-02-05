Kirk Douglas, Hollywood icon and father of actor Michael Douglas, has died

Kirk Douglas, Hollywood icon and father of actor Michael Douglas, has diedWednesday, February 05, 2020
|
Kirk Douglas who starred in legendary films like Spartacus has died. He was 103.
“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” his son, Michael, said in a statement posted to Facebook. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”
Douglas rose from the poorhouse to Hollywood royalty while starring in some 90 films and TV series over roughly 60 years—including career-defining roles as the sword-swinging gladiator lead in Spartacus and the tortured artist Vincent van Gogh in Lust for Life.
But before he was Kirk Douglas, he was Issur Danielovitch—the son of dirt-poor Russian-Jewish immigrants born outside Albany in 1916.
US President Jimmy Carter awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1981, and though a Best Actor Oscar eluded him his whole life, Douglas received a lifetime achievement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1996.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy