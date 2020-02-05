Kirk Douglas, Hollywood icon and father of actor Michael Douglas, has died

Kirk Douglas who starred in legendary films like Spartacus has died. He was 103.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” his son, Michael, said in a statement posted to Facebook. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Douglas rose from the poorhouse to Hollywood royalty while starring in some 90 films and TV series over roughly 60 years—including career-defining roles as the sword-swinging gladiator lead in Spartacus and the tortured artist Vincent van Gogh in Lust for Life.

But before he was Kirk Douglas, he was Issur Danielovitch—the son of dirt-poor Russian-Jewish immigrants born outside Albany in 1916.

US President Jimmy Carter awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1981, and though a Best Actor Oscar eluded him his whole life, Douglas received a lifetime achievement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1996.