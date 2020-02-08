Kirk Douglas laid to rest two days after his death

Kirk Douglas laid to rest two days after his deathSaturday, February 08, 2020
Kirk Douglas has been laid to rest.
The Spartacus star passed away this week at the age of 103, and on Friday, he was laid to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in California.
His family, including his wife Anne Buydens, 100, son Michael Douglas, 75, Michael’s wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 50, and his son Cameron Douglas, 41, attended the service, as did famed director Steven Spielberg.
Michael confirmed his father’s death this week, as he expressed his “sadness” at the news in a lengthy statement.
He said: “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.
“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.
“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.
“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.
“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”
It is still not known what caused Kirk’s death, but he is believed to have suffered from health complications.
