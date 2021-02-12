Kirk Franklin calls out homophobia in the church

Grammy-winning gospel songwriter Kirk Franklin has called out homophobia in the church, saying it is not of the bible.

“We have to not weaponize the Bible to cover up, a lot of times, our homophobic views that have nothing to do with the Bible,” he said.

Frankin was speaking on Sirius XM radio show to promote his new podcast, ‘Good Words with Kirk Franklin’.

“A lot of people that maybe profess Christianity, they have views that are not even bibliocentric. It’s their personal views that they do not understand, sometimes maybe the biology of homosexuality, and so they want to find a scripture to try to justify their own homophobic views…you can’t abuse people from a platform, because that ain’t love, that’s not the gospel, to take a microphone and weaponize it to hurt people and to condemn people,” he continued.

He asserted that in the same way not all black people are the same, people of the LGBTQIA+ are also not monolithic. And maintained that the pulpit should not be used as a place of bullying.

“It’s that you have some LGBTQIA+ people that make decisions like I have some close gay friends who make decisions based on their interpretation of the Bible, and they live out their lives based on whether celibacy, or whatever they choose to do, and they should have the right to do that.”