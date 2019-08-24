Kirsten Dunst thought about freezing her eggs

Kirsten Dunst was thinking about freezing her eggs before she fell pregnant.

The Bring it On star would have gone down the route of relying on medicine to preserve her fertility until a later date if she hadn’t met her “soul mate” Jesse Plemons – who she began dating in 2016 – and had their son Ennis in 2018.

Speaking to Net-a-Porter’s digital magazine PorterEdit, she said: “We’re about as married as you can get. We have a kid together. My mom was like, ‘But when are you guys getting married?’ And I said: ‘Mom, I’m not going to get married when I’m pregnant. I want to have fun and have a drink. I mean, we’re paying for this wedding.

“I’m paying for the bar! I want to enjoy it.’ [My mom is] kind of old-school in that way. I thought I would have a hard time getting pregnant, but it was a surprise. If I hadn’t met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs. [But] it feels like I lucked out.”

The 37-year-old actress met Jesse, 31, when they were shooting the FX series Fargo in 2015, and she said she knew almost instantly that he was the one for her.