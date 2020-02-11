Kobe and Gianna Bryant already laid to rest

Kobe and Gianna Bryant already laid to restTuesday, February 11, 2020
It seems that while persons look forward to the 24th of February to pay their final respects to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, they have already been laid to rest in an intimate ceremony.
It is reported that the family held a private funeral for the two on the 7th of February in Corona Del Mar, California with only close family and friends allowed.
An inside source is said to have confirmed the news that Vanessa, wife of Kobe and mother to Gianna, and her family wanted something private to mourn their loss.
However, persons will still get the opportunity to pay tribute to the NBA great and his daughter at a large event to be held at the Staples Center, the place where Kobe played for his entire career.
