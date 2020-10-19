Kobe Bryant 2008 NBA Finals jersey displayed at African American museum

Kobe Bryant 2008 NBA Finals jersey displayed at African American museumMonday, October 19, 2020
|
The jersey worn by NBA legend, Kobe Bryant at the 2008 NBA finals is now on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.
Bryant wore the jersey in Game 5 of the 2008 NBA Finals. That night, he scored 25 for the L.A Lakers to beat the Boston Celtics.
And although the Celtics ended up winning the season, Bryant was named MVP of the league that season.
TMZ reports that text next to the jersey reads; “In 1996, Kobe Bryant became the first guard to successfully make the leap from high school to the National Basketball Association. At the time, experts were skeptical that high school wing players could compete in the NBA. His success ushered in the modern era of younger players in the league.”
Bryant was a founding donor of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. His family has contributed over one million dollars over the years.
