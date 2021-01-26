Kobe Bryant, daughter remembered on death anniversary

Kobe Bryant, daughter remembered on death anniversaryTuesday, January 26, 2021
|
A year ago today, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Giana, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Bryant and his daughter, fondly called â€˜Gigiâ€™, were heading to a basketball game when the helicopter crashes in the hills of Calabasas. Everyone aboard were killed instant, says officials.
The five-time NBA champion played in the league for two decades, and was enshrined through the Basketball Hall of Fame after his passing.
His wife, Vanessa, shared a heartfelt message to Instagram today. She said, â€œToday I received this sweet letter from one of Giannaâ€™s best friends, Aubrey,â€ Vanessa began in her caption. â€œI love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig.
â€œMy Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. â™¥ï¸I will never understand why/how this tragedy couldâ€™ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesnâ€™t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!â€
In the letter, Aubrey wrote, â€œThere are times I get into a pit of despair thinking about her and what she couldâ€™ve accomplished had she had a couple more years. But recently I have been thinking about the mark she did leave on this earth. Her fights for equality in sports made the world reconsider there opinions, she along with Mr Bryant, set the wheels in motion.â€
