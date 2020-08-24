Kobe Bryant Day to get street named after him in Los Angeles

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant would have celebrated his

To pay tribute to his legacy, the city of Los Angeles, California, where he called home and played for two decades, celebrated today, August 24, as Kobe Bryant Day! What’s more the LA City Council announced that part of Figueroa Street, which leads to the LA Lakers’ home, Staples Center, would be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard in his honour.

The day was first declared by Los Angeles in 2026 following Bryant’s final season with the Lakers.

The LA Lakers will honour Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who also died in the tragic crash, by wearing special jerseys when they play the Portland Trail Blazers in game 4 of the playoff series this evening.

Bryant was a two-time Olympic gold medallist, five-time NBA champion, and 12-time NBA All-Star.

The Los Angeles Laker died in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, in Calabasas, California on January 26.