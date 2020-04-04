Kobe to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

The late, great Kobe Bryant is set to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in August.

The NBA legend tragically passed away in January at the age of 41 when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, killing him and eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

To honour his memory, Kobe has been unveiled as one of the inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, alongside fellow NBA stars Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. The ceremony is set to take place at The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Since retiring from professional basketball in 2016, this year marks Kobe’s first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. The Los Angeles Lakers star previously spoke about wanting to be inducted, as he said he would have loved for fellow NBA legend Michael Jordan or former Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson to induct him.

Kobe spent his entire professional 20-year career with the Lakers, and is a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and 18-time All-Star, league MVP.